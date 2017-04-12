Reba writes a love letter to Nashville’s Thistle Farms on its 20th anniversary

ABC/Image Group LA Reba McEntire is set to headline the 20th anniversary fundraiser for Nashville’s Thistle Farms.

Titled “Love Letters,” the May 3 event at Music City’s Ryman Auditorium will support the two-decade-old organization that works to heal, empower and employ women who are survivors of trafficking, prostitution and addiction.

Jason Isbell and Nashville legend John Prine are on the bill as well. Tickets are on sale now at ThistleFarms.org.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

…read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Country