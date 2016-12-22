Real-Life Dr. McDreamy Performs Life-Saving Brain Surgeries on Children in Peru

megaflopp/iStock/Thinkstock(LIMA, Peru) — An American neurosurgeon embarked on an extraordinary mission to conduct complex brain surgeries in a world away from the high-tech hospitals he’s accustomed to in the United States.

Nightline documented Dr. Rahul Jandial’s journey to Peru, where he and his partner, Dr. Mike Levy, the chief of neurosurgery at Children’s Hospital San Diego, performed surgeries on patients who otherwise wouldn’t have access to a world-class neurosurgeon. Jandial, who works at City of Hope, one of the premier cancer centers in Los Angeles, also trained Peruvian doctors on his techniques.

“It’s a world of difference,” Jandial said, comparing the hospital in L.A. to one in Peru. “We have every device and instrument and monitoring technique that’s available in the world and over there they have to manage with very few resources.”

Janidal created a foundation called INCA, a private group of brain surgeons who donate their time and skills to help patients in poorer countries. For 13 years, Jandial has dedicated his own money and much of his free time to build and renovate children’s brain surgery programs in third-world nations.

He also brings hospital equipment, donated by City of Hope, that would either be refurbished or replaced in the U.S., but

