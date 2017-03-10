Rayna who?: “The O.C.”‘s Rachel Bilson and “Empire”‘s Kaitlyn Doubleday head to “Nashville”

CMTWith Rayna Jaymes now dead and buried, Nashville is taking a bit of a breather after Thursday night’s mid-season finale. In the meantime, CMT is beefing up the cast with the addition of two new actresses, on the heels of the departure of the show’s star Connie Britton.

Rachel Bilson, who rose to fame as a teenage dream on The O.C. and most recently starred in Hart of Dixie, is relocating to CMT’s fictional version of Music City in an as-yet-undisclosed role. Kaitlyn Doubleday, who played Rhonda Lyon on the hit hip-hop drama Empire, will also soon be singing a country tune.

So far, we don’t know when the next new episode of Nashville will air, but CMT has released a new trailer to give you a taste of the back half of season 5. You can check it out on YouTube.

