Rate of Alzheimer’s disease deaths jumped 54 pct. in 15 years, CDC finds

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — The rate of deaths related to Alzheimer’s disease jumped by 54.5 percent over 15 years, according to a new report from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

There were 93,541 deaths related to Alzheimer’s disease in 2014, a rate of 25.4 deaths per 100,000 population, up from 44,536 deaths in 1999, a rate of 16.5 death per 100,000 people, according to the report.

The disease currently affects an estimated 5.5 million people in the U.S. but that number is expected to rise dramatically in people over the age of 65 to 13.8 million in 2050. The researchers examined death certificate data from the National Vital Statistics System to reach their findings.

Keith Fargo, director of the scientific program at the Alzheimer’s Association, said that the study highlights the need for support and research into therapies to treat Alzheimer’s disease.

“It’s the only cause of death in the top 10 that does not have a way to prevent it or stop it,” Fargo told ABC News.

CDC researchers did not study why there was in an increase but reported one likely factor is that more people were surviving to old age. They found from 1999 to 2005 the greatest increase in …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Health