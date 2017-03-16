Rascal Flatts tells a sweet love story in new “Yours If You Want It” Video

Rascal Flatts has just premiered new video for their song “Yours If You Want It” on People.com, telling the sweet love story of a waitress and a diner patron, with the band as supporting characters.

Flatts frontman Gary LeVox plays a cook at Nashville’s Hermitage Cafe, the location of the band’s first-ever photo shoot. The manager, played by Jay DeMarcus, takes him to task for singing too much while he’s flipping burgers, while Joe Don Rooney, who’s cleaning the floor, is playing air guitar on his mop.

Actress Kristy Swanson, playing a waitress named Stacie, asks a patron named Earl, played by actor Kevin Farley, if she can get him anything else. “What do you say me and you get out of here and make a life together?” “O.K.,” says Stacie, and she leaves with him. As Flatts perform the song in the parking lot, we’re treated to a montage of Earl and Stacie’s loving life together.

But at the end of the clip, we see that the whole thing has been Earl’s fantasy — his actual girlfriend comes in and yells at him to hurry it up. But Stacie …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Country