Rascal Flatts reveals new album, Back to Us: “We still like each other — for now!”

Big Machine RecordsRascal Flatts‘ tenth studio album, Back to Us, will be released May 19.

All three members of the band agree that the title is more than just a song on the record: it reflects both their camaraderie and a return to their roots.

“There was a nostalgic feeling between the three of us while in the studio… a feeling that was more reminiscent of our first albums…” Jay DeMarcus says. “It just fits in so many ways.”

Lead singer Gary LeVox proves the sense of humor we’ve come to expect from the three remains intact.

“We’ve all been so energized by the process of making this album… and we still actually like each other — for now!” he jokes.

“Even though we do love to joke around,” Joe Don Rooney agrees, “one of the best parts of being in the band is how much we really do enjoy each other’s company,” he says.

The band made the big reveal Friday as they performed the album’s lead single, “Yours If You Want It,” on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

