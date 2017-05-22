Rascal Flatts returns to Vegas for Eight “Night(s) to Shine” in October

BMLGRascal Flatts is headed back to Sin City for a limited-run residency this October.

The “Yours If You Want It” hitmakers will play eight shows at the 1,800-seat Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Las Vegas.

“Vegas just keeps pulling us back,” lead singer Gary LeVox says. “Our previous two residencies were such an amazing experience and opportunity to connect with our fans on a more intimate level. I think moving over to The Venetian will provide a totally different setting and fan experience that we’re really excited about!”

For the past two years, the trio has played The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

Tickets for Rascal Flatts’ Venetian residency go on sale to the public on Friday, June 2, with fan club pre-sales already underway.

Here are the dates for “Rascal Flatts — A Night to Shine”: October 6, 7, 11, 13, 14, 18, 20, 21.

