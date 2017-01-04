Rascal Flatts’ “Bless the Broken Road” Will Soon Be a Major Motion Picture

ABC/Mark LevineA major motion picture based on Rascal Flatts‘ 2004 hit, “Bless the Broken Road,” is on its way to the big screen.

It’s being made by the same team behind the God’s Not Dead movies, and will focus on a disabled war veteran and a pastor who’s trying to help a mother in trouble. Former San Diego Chargers star running back and NFL Network analyst LaDainian Tomlinson will play the preacher, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Jordin Sparks, Kim Delaney, and Robin Givens are also set to star.

Rascal Flatts spent five weeks at the top of the charts with “Bless the Broken Road,” written by Marcus Hummon, Bobby Boyd and the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band‘s Jeff Hanna more than a dozen years ago.

So far, we don’t know when the film, titled God Bless the Broken Road, will be in theaters.

Source:: ABC News Radio Country