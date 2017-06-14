RaeLynn saddles up “WildHorse” for a Friday night special

Warner Music NashvilleRaeLynn steps front and center this Friday, as she stars in her own half-hour special on AUDIENCE Network.

“If you’ve followed me since The Voice, I’ve definitely grown up since then, and I’m really excited for [the audience] to see this new chapter,” she says of the evolution between her breakthrough on the hit NBC show and her #1 album, WildHorse.

You can preview RaeLynn performing the record’s title cut on YouTube, before the special premieres Friday at 9 p.m. ET on AUDIENCE Network.

The Texas native’s second single from WildHorse is the track “Lonely Call.”

