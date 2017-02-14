Rachel Lindsay Is New “Bachelorette”

ABC/Randy Holmes(LOS ANGELES) — It’s official. Rachel Lindsay — already a fan favorite on the current season of The Bachelor — will be handing out roses and searching for love as the star of the next season of The Bachelorette, set to begin May 22 on ABC.

The announcement came on Monday night’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Of course the announcement is a bit of a spoiler, since on the currently airing episodes of The Bachelor, Rachel has yet to be sent home. “I think it’s safe to say your hometown date with Nick did not go as planned?,” Kimmel joked with Rachel, who used her late-night TV introduction to put out the call for contestants.

“We’re ready to get this started, I’m ready to find love, find a husband, so if you know anybody out there who needs to apply, sign up, go ahead and get started,” she said.

“Oh, you’re soliciting?” asked Kimmel. “Yeah, just a little bit,” came the reply.

Rachel, an attorney from Dallas, will be the first African American Bachelorette. In a statement, ABC programming executive Robert Mills said, “This coveted role is always reserved …read more

