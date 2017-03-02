Q&A: Makeup entrepreneur Trish McEvoy shares her top beauty tips

ABC News(NEW YORK) — Makeup entrepreneur Trish McEvoy appeared live on Good Morning America day to discuss her new book, The Makeup of a Confident Woman: The Science of Beauty, the Gift of Time, and the Power of Putting Your Best Face Forward.

McEvoy describes what she calls “the counterintuitive approach to radiating beauty from the outside in” in her new book, which includes women setting aside time for themselves to put their best face on and thus their best foot forward.

The entrepreneur sat down for a Q&A with GMA and gave the following exclusive beauty tips:

Q: So many women are saying I don’t have time to add 15 minutes to my day to put on a flawless face. What do you say to them?

It’s all about women taking the time to really get into the moment — how much time you have and how many products you want to use. But it can all be so simple — it’s about being organized and taking the steps, taking that time for yourself, it’s a game changer. You say you don’t have the time, but you have to take it. We waste a lot of time. My book gives tips depending on …read more

