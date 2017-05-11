Pups & projects: Brett Eldredge celebrates Edgar and unveils new songs

Atlantic/Warner Music NashvilleThere are big things happening in Brett Eldredge‘s world these days.

First, his beloved pup Edgar is turning a year old. You can check out the birthday party, complete with treats and a serenade from his devoted dad, on Brett’s socials.

The Illinois native is also prepping the release of his self-titled third album, which is due near the end of summer. Brett revealed the project’s 12 tracks via a hand-written list online. You can pre-order album #3 now, to get an instant download of the lead single, “Somethin’ I’m Good At.”

Here’s the complete track list for Brett Eldredge, which comes out August 4:

“Love Someone”

“Superhero”

“The Long Way”

“The Reason”

“Somethin’ I’m Good At”

“Haven’t Met You”

“No Stopping You”

“Brother”

“Heartbreaker”

“Crystal Clear”

“Cycles”

“Cast Away”

