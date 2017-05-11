Pups & projects: Brett Eldredge celebrates Edgar and unveils new songs

Atlantic/Warner Music NashvilleThere are big things happening in Brett Eldredge‘s world these days.
First, his beloved pup Edgar is turning a year old. You can check out the birthday party, complete with treats and a serenade from his devoted dad, on Brett’s socials.
The Illinois native is also prepping the release of his self-titled third album, which is due near the end of summer. Brett revealed the project’s 12 tracks via a hand-written list online. You can pre-order album #3 now, to get an instant download of the lead single, “Somethin’ I’m Good At.”
Here’s the complete track list for Brett Eldredge, which comes out August 4:
“Love Someone”
“Superhero”
“The Long Way”
“The Reason”
“Somethin’ I’m Good At”
“Haven’t Met You”
“No Stopping You”
“Brother”
“Heartbreaker”
“Crystal Clear”
“Cycles”
“Cast Away”
Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.
Everyone sing HAPPY BIRTHDAY to Edgar Boogie with us!!! He turns 1 today! pic.twitter.com/R0HyeouvP8
— Brett Eldredge (@bretteldredge) May 11, 2017
Here’s the TRACKLISTING for my new album…I doodled it out! Pre-order it now and I owe ya a hug! https://t.co/lKvHJHu5xB pic.twitter.com/XzKBRruMgE
— Brett Eldredge (@bretteldredge) <a class="colorbox" …read more
Source:: ABC News Radio Country