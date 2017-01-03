Publisher Reprinting Carrie Fisher’s Books After Posthumous Sales Spike

Wireimage/Victor Spinelli(NEW YORK) — Publisher Simon & Schuster has responded to overwhelming demand, and has rushed reprints of Carrie Fisher’s books, which have been snapped up by fans after the prolific author and Star Wars actress’ death on December 27.

Jonathan Karp, President and Publisher of Simon & Schuster Publishing Group, emailed Entertainment Weeklyto say that 20,000 copies of Fisher’s 2008 memoir Wishful Drinking, 20,000 copies of her semi-autobiographical 1987 novel Postcards From The Edge, 10,000 copies of 2011’s memoir Shockaholic, and 2,500 copies of the 2004 novel The Best Awful, were being reprinted to boost inventories of retailers like Amazon, which saw Fisher’s work shoot to their bestseller lists after her death.

“We are responding to the outpouring of interest in Carrie Fisher’s work,” noting of the books, “All of them have remained in print, but our supply was wiped out by demand.”

