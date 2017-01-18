Producer Says Team Toned Down Violence After Reaction to Bloody “Walking Dead” Premiere

AMC/Gene Page(MIAMI) — In response to feedback from viewers shocked by Negan’s bloody rampage on the season premiere of The Walking Dead, producer Gale Ann Hurd says the creative team has adjusted the level of violence on the show.

Some viewers balked at the premiere, which saw Glenn and Abraham bludgeoned to death — and in Glenn’s case, his head smashed into a puddle of goop — by Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s baddie and his barbed wire-covered bat.

“We did tone it down for episodes we were still filming for later on in the season,” Hurd explained Wednesday at the annual National Association of Television Program Executives conference in Miami. She added, of the highest-rated series on TV, “This is not a show that is torture porn.”

The Walking Dead returns to AMC February 12 at 9 p.m.

