Producer, Alec Baldwin tangle over actor’s claims he was misled about minor co-star in R-rated movie

ABC/Heidi Gutman(LOS ANGELES) — Among the bombshells in Alec Baldwin’s new memoir — including still-simmering angst at Harrison Ford, and an overdose the now-sober Baldwin suffered privately years ago — was his claim he was misled into working with a then-16-year-old Nikki Reed in a raunchy indie movie.

In 2006’s Mini’s First Time, Baldwin played Reed’s stepdad — Reed’s character was an escort at an agency he frequents.

“I was 47, and it never occurred to me to ask how old Nikki Reed was,” Baldwin claims in his Nevertheless: A Memoir. “When I found out, just as we finished, that she was 17, I flipped out on the producers, who had told me something different.”

However, producer Dana Brunetti, who went on the produce the Twilight movies and 50 Shades of Grey, fired right back, claiming Baldwin knew Reed was 16 and “he didn’t mind,” and there’s documentation to prove it.

The Hollywood Reporter also reports the movie’s co-producer and writer confirm Baldwin knew Reed’s age.

This touched off a tweet storm with the famously hot-tempered actor, who writes, “I was told she was 16 by her hairdresser. At the …read more

