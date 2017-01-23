Priyanka Chopra Talks About Her “Quantico” Concussion, and How Amy Schumer Helped

ABC/Phillippe Bosse(NEW YORK) — Tonight, ABC’s twisty spy drama Quantico returns, and its star, Priyanka Chopra appeared On Live with Kelly, to promote the show and its new Monday at 10 p.m. Eastern time slot.

However, Kelly Ripa and her guest co-host Anderson Cooper wanted to know if the Bollywood superstar was okay, considering she suffered a concussion on the show’s New York set last week.

“I wish I had a better story to tell, where I would be like, ‘I was doing these stunts, and, you know, somebody hit me in the jaw,’ Chopra joked, “but I just slipped on a rainy day…It was such an anti-glamorous way of getting a concussion.”

Priyanka noted that she slipped, hit her head on a car bumper, then on the ground. “So I was rushed to the ER — but I still…finished the scene,” she joked, earning an “Attagirl!” from Ripa.

Chopra explained that although it’s apparently an “old wives’ tale,” her doctor recommended she not go to sleep after suffering the brain bruise, leading to a recovery method that involved a famous comedienne.

“I did have someone waking me up every two hours to see if I was fine. I wasn’t supposed to …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment