Priyanka Chopra Says She Wouldn’t Have Fallen on “Quantico” Set “If I Was in Heels”

ABCQuantico actress Priyanka Chopra said the “minor incident” she suffered on set would never would have happened if she was wearing her character’s signature heels.

“It was a wet road and rubber boots,” Chopra joked to Good Morning America Monday. “It was a really stupid reason to fall and get a concussion. It was not at all dramatic.”

The Indian-born actress, who is famous for performing a lot of her own stunts onscreen, joked that if she had been in heels rather than wearing flats at the time, she would have maintained her balance.

“If I was in heels I wouldn’t have fallen,” she said. “I’ve done a lot of action movies when I was India so I have a lot of experience with it and actually really enjoy doing my own stunts. I trust my body, my instincts.”

After the show’s recent mid-season premiere, viewers are curious where the relationship between Chopra and co-star Blair Underwood‘s characters is going.

Underwood said of Chopra’s character, “I can tell you that as the protagonist of the show, she’s trained in the FBI, she’s trained in the CIA, [and] at some point that training is over.”

“So when that training is over, I think our roles might …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment