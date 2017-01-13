Priyanka Chopra Resting After “Minor Incident” on Quantico Set

ABC/Phillippe Bosse(NEW YORK) — Quantico star Priyanka Chopra had to be examined by a doctor after a mishap took place on the New York City set of the ABC drama.

While TMZ reported the actress was rushed to the ER, a rep for the spy show confirmed only that a “minor incident” had taken place Thursday evening.

“We can confirm that there was a minor incident on the NY set of Quantico last night,” the rep tells ABC Radio, adding, “It would be premature to comment further until we have all the information. Priyanka was examined by a doctor, released and is home resting comfortably.”

ABC Radio has also learned that Chopra was a no-show for shooting today, which required some schedule shifting by her co-stars.

She was also absent from a press event held Friday morning in New York City, where reporters were informed she was home on doctor’s orders.

