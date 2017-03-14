Priyanka Chopra on starring in the “quintessential American dream”

ABC Radio/Stephen Iervolino

(NEW YORK) — Priyanka Chopra is living the American dream.

The Indian actress, who won the Miss World competition in 2000 and is a breakout star on ABC’s Quantico, soon will appear in the big screen remake of the quintessentially American show Baywatch.

“I loved Baywatch so much growing up,” Chopra says in Marie Claire‘s April issue. “It was the quintessential American dream. All those beautiful people in bathing suits, running slo mo on the beach in Malibu — amazing!”

She will play a villain in the movie, which also stars Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron.

Chopra, 34, said that she sort of fell into her current life.

The daughter of academics, she had planned to become an aeronautical engineer but ended up becoming Miss World instead. When Bollywood called, she put off college for acting and went on to star in more than 50 films. Then a trip to Hollywood to record an album led to her casting on Quantico.

“Yeah, plans and me don’t really work out,” Chopra said. “I’ve learned it’s better to just go with my instincts.”

Not surprisingly, she is taking a similar nonchalant approach to love.

“I’m not someone who looks for love. I don’t believe in making it …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment