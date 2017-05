iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — New York lawmakers are trying to combat distracted driving by pushing a bill that would let police use so-called “textalyzers,” or devices that could determine whether a person was on the phone at the time of an accident.

But privacy advocates say this technology may disclose too much information to authorities.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

…read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Health