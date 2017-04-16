Prince Harry says he ‘shut down’ his emotions after his mother’s death

Joe Giddins – WPA Pool/Getty Images(LONDON) — Prince Harry admitted in a podcast Sunday that he sought mental health counseling after his mother’s death because he was unable to cope.

Prince Harry told the U.K. Telegraph’s Bryon Gordon that he “shut down all [his] emotions” for almost two decades due to the grief over the death of his mother, Diana, the late Princess of Wales.

He also described feeling completely overwhelmed having to live his life so publicly.

“I have probably been very close to a complete breakdown on numerous occasions when all sorts of grief and sort of lies and misconceptions and everything are coming to you from every angle,” Harry told Gordon.

He credits his brother, Prince William, with encouraging him to seek out mental health support to help him deal with his anger and his pain.

“For me personally, my brother, you know, bless him, he was a huge support to me. He kept saying, ‘This is not right, this is not normal, you need to talk to [someone] about stuff, it’s OK.'”

William and Harry rarely speak so candidly about their mother but have recently opened up in order to help others struggling with mental illness.

“My way of dealing with it was …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Health