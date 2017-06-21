Prince Harry reveals he suffered panic attacks after Princess Diana’s death

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images(LONDON) — Prince Harry has revealed he suffered panic attacks at royal engagements and said the Invictus Games, the Paralympic-style competition he founded for injured service members, forced him to confront his own fears and reach out for help.

“Actually going through Invictus and speaking to all the guys about their issues has really healed me and helped me,” Harry, 32, said in a new interview with Dave Henson airing Wednesday in the U.K. on Forces TV. “I have got plenty of issues. None of them really relate to Afghanistan but Afghanistan was the thing that triggered everything else and the process.”

Harry, a former Apache pilot, said it was his two tours of duty in Afghanistan that prompted him to deal with the 1997 death of his mother, Princess Diana, in a Paris car crash.

“If you lose your mum at the age of 12, you have got to deal with it,” Harry said. “The idea that 20 years later I still hadn’t really… that 15, 17 years later I still hadn’t dealt with it. Afghan was the moment where I was like, ‘Right, deal with it.’”

Harry, who shared earlier this year that he sought counseling in his late 20s,

