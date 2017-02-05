Prince Harry for the Win: William, Kate and Harry Face Off for Mental Health Charity

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images(LONDON) — Prince William, Princess Kate and Prince Harry teamed up Sunday at an event at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park to raise awareness for their mental health charity, Heads Together.

The royal trio raced each other leading off a the first leg of a five-person relay, with joggers training for the London Marathon in April.

William, who enjoys a fierce rivalry with both his younger brother Harry and his wife, joked at the start, “Oh my hamstring,” before losing to Prince Harry by a fraction of a second.



Their Royal Highnesses have arrived at the @LondonMarathon Community Track & are meeting their teams for the #HeadsTogether training. pic.twitter.com/c3cBbxYPFd — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 5, 2017

William, Kate and Harry came ready to have fun. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who have raced previously in America’s Cup yachts and on dragon boats, laced up today with Prince Harry hoping to continue their effort to change the conversation on mental health. William laughed, hugging Kate at the finish line, “You nearly beat me.”

