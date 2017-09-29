Preview: Tennessee vs. No. 7 Georgia

Tennessee (3-1) vs. No. 7 Georgia (4-0)

Saturday, Sept. 30th, 3:30 p.m. ET

Neyland Stadium (102,455) • Knoxville, TN

TV: CBS

Series Record: Tennessee leads 23-21-2

Setting the table

Georgia is riding high off a 31-3 beatdown of Mississippi State last weekend, and they come into this match-up as a top 10 team. It’s the highest Georgia has been ranked when they’ve played Tennessee since they were the No. 6 team in the country when they traveled to Neyland Stadium in 2013. The Vols are coming off back-to-back rough weeks. A heartbreaking loss to Florida was followed up by an ugly performance against UMass last weekend. Tennessee desperately needs some positivity.

Who has the edge

When Tennessee throws…

Georgia’s defense overall has been solid, but their passing defense has been somewhat average thus far. They haven’t been bad by any stretch of the imagination, but the Vols are allowing less passing yards per game than the Bulldogs through four weeks. Georgia has also only intercepted two passes despite teams having attempted 140 passes against them. Quinten Dormady hasn’t been pinpoint accurate to start this season, but with Tyler Byrd finally getting into the mix last week and Brandon Johnson emerging as a legitimate target, the Vols’ passing …read more

