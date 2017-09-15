Preview: No. 23 Tennessee at No. 24 Florida

No. 23 Tennessee (2-0) vs. No. 24 Florida (0-1)

Saturday, Sept. 16th, 3:30 p.m. ET

Ben Hill Griffin Stadium (91,916) • Gainesville, FL

TV: CBS

Series Record: Florida leads 26-20

Setting the table

Tennessee ended a streak against Florida last year when they snapped the Gators’ 11-game winning streak with a 38-28 come-from-behind victory in Knoxville. Now they are looking to end another streak by attempting to win in the Swamp for the first time since 2003. The Vols are coming off two straight wins to start the year while Florida is coming off an additional bye week because of a canceled game last week due to Hurricane Irma. But the Gators didn’t look sharp in their season opener against Michigan, losing 33-17.

Who has the edge

When Tennessee throws…

Florida has a young, inexperienced secondary that had an up and down day in the Gators’ loss to Michigan. The speedy secondary picked off two passes and returned each for touchdowns, but they also gave up a couple 40-yard passes and a score. The Gators’ front seven is still solid when it comes to generating a pass rush, and that means the Vols’ offensive line is going to have to play much better than they have to …read more

Source:: Rocky Top Insider