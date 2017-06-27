“Pretty Little Liars” stars describe tonight’s finale in five words

Freeform/Eric McCandless(LOS ANGELES) — After seven seasons and 159 episodes, Pretty Little Liars is finally coming to an end.

The show’s executive producer, I. Marlene King, and its cast have been notoriously tight-lipped about the identity of A.D. — the mysterious figure who has been torturing the liars Spencer Hastings, Aria Montgomery, Emily Fields, Hanna Marin and Alison DiLaurentis through the years.

And though King has said she and the writers have known how they were going to end the show for two years now, they’ve kept tonight’s series finale a heavily guarded secret. However, tonight’s two-hour finale is expected to reveal not only the identity of A.D. but also the father of Emily and Alison’s baby.

To help with the wait, some of the show’s stars each shared five words about what to expect in tonight’s finale:

Nia Peeples, who plays Pam Fields: “You’re gonna need more wine.”

Laura Leighton, who plays Ashley Marin: “Questions answered. Chapters closed. Except…”

Sasha Pieterse, who plays Alison DiLaurentis: “Tenacious, Satisfying, Dangerous, Epic, Romantic.”

Tonight’s finale will be followed by a one-hour Tell-All special, where the stars and King sit down for an in-depth discussion. The fun starts tonight at 8 p.m. ET on Freeform.

