“Pretty Little Liars” series finale recap

Freeform/Eric McCandless(LOS ANGELES) — Who is A.D., who got married, who’s pregnant?

“For some reason this feels like the end of something,” Alison DiLaurentis says in the last episode ever of Pretty Little Liars.

In a lot of ways, Tuesday’s two-hour series finale was the end of a seven-season long mystery, but it also brought the beginning of new mysteries and questions in the fictional town of Rosewood, Pennsylvania. (And I guess we’ll never find out how the moms got out of that basement.)

But most importantly, we learned that ultimate villain A.D. — the mysterious figure who has been torturing the liars Alison, Spencer Hastings, Hanna Marin, Aria Montgomery and Emily Fields after Charlotte Drake died — is none other than Alex Drake, Spencer’s twin sister.

When we last left the liars, they won the game, and A.D. was riding off in the sunset as Harry Nilsson’s “Without You” played on the soundtrack. And one year later, the girls are thriving.

Aria and her fiancé, Ezra Fitz, learn that their book, Then and Now, will be made into a movie, and are about to finally get married. Emily and Alison are happily raising their daughters Grace and Lilly together. Spencer and her sister Melissa …read more

