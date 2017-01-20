President Trump’s Inauguration Speech Sounds Familiar to Batman Fans

iStock/Thinkstock(WASHINGTON, D.C.) — Those who didn’t vote for President Donald Trump may joke that he reminds them of a comic book villain — but he’s not helping matters by directly quoting one in his inauguration speech.

Fans of the Batman movie The Dark Knight Rises thought Trump’s speech sounded a bit familiar — well, at least the part where he said, “Today, we are not merely transferring power from one administration to another, or from one party to another, but we are transferring power from Washington, D.C. and giving it back to you, the people.”

In The Dark Knight Rises, the villain Bane, played by Tom Hardy, tells the residents of Gotham City, “We take Gotham from the corrupt! The rich! The oppressors of generations who have kept you down with myths of opportunity, and we give it back to you, the people.”

Of course, it didn’t take long for someone to make a mashup of Trump’s speech and the movie clip.

