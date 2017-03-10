President Trump nominates Scott Gottlieb to head FDA

Al Drago/CQ Roll Call via Getty Images(WASHINGTON) — President Trump has announced he will nominate Scott Gottlieb as commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, according to a statement from the White House.

Gottlieb, a physician and former FDA official during the George W. Bush administration, has been a board member for several drug companies and is a vocal critic of the Affordable Care Act.

He is currently a partner at New Enterprise Associates, specializing in health care investments, and is a resident fellow at the American Enterprise Institute.

Before his time at NEA, Gottlieb served as deputy commissioner for Medical and Scientific Affairs at the FDA.

