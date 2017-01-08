President Obama Says ‘Obamacare’ Will Survive Beyond His Presidency

Official White House Photo by Pete Souza(WASHINGTON) — President Barack Obama says he believes his signature health care law will survive, noting he has told Republicans over his two terms in office to come up with a different solution if the law doesn’t work.

Asked by ABC News chief anchor George Stephanopoulos whether he thinks the Affordable Care Act will survive, Obama quickly replied, “I think it will.”

“It may be called something else. And as I said, I don’t mind. If in fact the Republicans make some modifications, some of which I may have been seeking previously, but they wouldn’t cooperate because they didn’t want to — make the system work, and relabel it as Trumpcare, I’m fine with that,” he said in an exclusive interview on This Week Sunday.

On Thursday, House Speaker Paul Ryan pledged that Republicans will complete legislation to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act “this year,” but Obama said he is skeptical the GOP will come up with a better system than Obamacare.

“I’m skeptical that they can do it, mainly because for seven years now, including when we first tried to pass health care, I said to them, ‘Okay, if this doesn’t work, tell me what …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Health