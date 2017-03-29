Premature deaths rise in US as opioid epidemic worsens, report finds

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Premature deaths of people under age 75 are increasing at a dramatic rate across the U.S., according to a new report from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.

The authors of the foundation’s annual report from its County Health Rankings and Roadmaps program noted a dramatic uptick in premature deaths in the U.S. due largely to “unintentional injuries,” which include accidental drug overdoses and car crashes.

They found that in 2015, 1.2 million people in the U.S. died prematurely or before the age of 75 from causes considered preventable. This is an increase of nearly 40,000 from the previous year. These additional premature deaths were more likely to occur in younger people, the report found.

Eight-five percent of the increase in people who died prematurely in 2015 were 15 to 44 years old.

“These are Americans [who] are dying essentially in the prime of their life,” said Abbey Cofsky, the deputy director of data and science at the University of Wisconsin’s Population Health Institute, which collaborated on the report. “They are dying as young adults” or with young families, she added.

Accidental drug overdose, homicides and motor vehicle crashes appear to be huge factors in these deaths. The report’s authors found that 6,787 …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Health