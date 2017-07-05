Pregnant woman struck by lightning gives birth, expected to make full recovery

ABC News(FORT MYERS, Fla.) — A pregnant mother who was struck by lightning and delivered her baby by emergency cesarean section has been moved out of ICU and is improving, according to her husband.

“She is doing a lot better,” Matt Davidson, of Fort Myers, Florida, told ABC News Wednesday.

Davidson’s wife, Meghan Davidson, was walking alone near the family’s home last Thursday when she was struck by lightning.

Meghan Davidson, who was in her third trimester, was taken to a local hospital where the couple’s son, Owen, was delivered via C-section. Davidson did not provide an update on Owen, saying only that the newborn is still hospitalized.

“It’s just a waiting game at the moment,” he said.

Meghan Davidson is currently in fair condition at Lee Memorial Hospital, a hospital spokeswoman told ABC News.

911 calls provided to ABC News by the Lee County Division of Emergency Medical Services show that neighbors responded immediately after Meghan Davidson was struck. One neighbor told the 911 operator he could not find a pulse and was later instructed to use his own shirt to wedge as a cushion under her back.

Another neighbor told the 911 operator he was outside with his son and saw Meghan Davidson walking. He …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Health