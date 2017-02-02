Pregnant Woman Incorporates CrossFit Into Unique Maternity Photo Shoot

(JoAnn Marrero) Lauren Ferris poses with son, Connor, and husband, Garrett, during her CrossFit maternity shoot.(MILFORD, Conn.) — One Connecticut mom found a way to incorporate one of her favorite activities into a very unique photo shoot. After many years of exercising with CrossFit, Lauren Ferris took her maternity shoot into the studio.

“CrossFit has been something that has been a big part of my life for the past five years,” Ferris told ABC News. “I ‘CrossFitted’ through the pregnancy with my first and since I was doing the same with this pregnancy, I thought it would be something fun to document.”

Ferris’ husband Garrett and 2-year-old son Connor joined her in the CrossFit studio for a unique black-and-white series of photos showcasing her healthy lifestyle.

Ferris said the gyms she attends near her home — CrossFit Milford and Housatonic Valley Crossfit — have coaches who keep a special eye on her while she exercises during her pregnancies. And she always keeps safety in mind.

“I also know what exercises I can do and what I can’t, and I always listen to my body,” Ferris said. “If something doesn’t feel right, I don’t do it.”

Ferris worked out with CrossFit until she was 40 weeks …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Health