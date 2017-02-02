Thursday, February 2, 2017
Country News

Pregnant Woman Incorporates CrossFit Into Unique Maternity Photo Shoot

(JoAnn Marrero) Lauren Ferris poses with son, Connor, and husband, Garrett, during her CrossFit maternity shoot.(MILFORD, Conn.) — One Connecticut mom found a way to incorporate one of her favorite activities into a very unique photo shoot. After many years of exercising with CrossFit, Lauren Ferris took her maternity shoot into the studio.

“CrossFit has been something that has been a big part of my life for the past five years,” Ferris told ABC News. “I ‘CrossFitted’ through the pregnancy with my first and since I was doing the same with this pregnancy, I thought it would be something fun to document.”

Ferris’ husband Garrett and 2-year-old son Connor joined her in the CrossFit studio for a unique black-and-white series of photos showcasing her healthy lifestyle.

Ferris said the gyms she attends near her home — CrossFit Milford and Housatonic Valley Crossfit — have coaches who keep a special eye on her while she exercises during her pregnancies. And she always keeps safety in mind.

“I also know what exercises I can do and what I can’t, and I always listen to my body,” Ferris said. “If something doesn’t feel right, I don’t do it.”

Ferris worked out with CrossFit until she was 40 weeks …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Health

