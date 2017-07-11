Pregnant news anchor fires back at body-shaming viewer

Courtesy Laura Warren(AUGUSTA, Ga.) — A pregnant news anchor body-shamed by a viewer is firing back.

Laura Warren, a 27-year-old reporter in Augusta, Georgia, is expecting her first child. But a happy occasion was marred by a body-shaming viewer who left her a voicemail criticizing her appearance.

Warren posted the voicemail to her blog. The caller says:

“Please go to Target and buy some decent maternity clothes so you don’t walk around looking like you got a watermelon strapped under your too tight outfits. Target’s got a great line of maternity clothes in case you’ve never heard of such a thing. You’re getting to where you’re being disgusting on the TV.”

Warren responded in a lengthy blog post, writing, “Do I really look disgusting? What outfit is she talking about? Why did she call on Friday, I wasn’t even working Friday….did she boil over this all week and wait until I was off to leave me a voicemail? Oh crap, am I tearing up at my desk? NOT here. And, NOT over this. This lady doesn’t deserve to get a rise out of me. Does she know that I’m wearing maternity clothes? What does she want me to wear, a moo moo …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Health