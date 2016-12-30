Pregame Notes: Music City Bowl

Some pregame notes from Nissan Stadium:

NFL scouts: Representatives from the Kansas City Chiefs, Minnesota Vikings, New York Jets, Pittsburgh Steelers, Atlanta Falcons and Cincinnati Bengals are among the scouts watching the Music City Bowl:

Starting lineups: Based on pregame warmups, these will be the starting lineups for Tennessee:

Offense: Joshua Dobbs, Alvin Kamara, Josh Malone, Jauan Jennings, Josh Smith, Ethan Wolf, Drew Richmond, Jashon Robertson, Coleman Thomas, Dylan Wiesman and Brett Kendrick

Defense: Derek Barnett, Corey Vereen, Kendal Vickers, Jonathan Kongbo, Darrin Kirkland Jr., Cortez McDowell, Rashaan Gaulden, Cam Sutton, Micah Abernathy, Todd Kelly Jr, Emmanuel Moseley

Injuries/absences: For Tennessee, offensive lineman Chance Hall, linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin, offensive lineman Venzell Boulware (ineligible), safety Evan Berry and defensive tackles Shy Tuttle and Kahlil McKenzie are all out this game. Tennessee defensive lineman Dimarya Nixon has also been reportedly sent home and suspended. Nebraska quarterback Tommy Armstrong Jr. (hamstring) won’t start for the Cornhuskers, and is highly questionable for the game. Receiver Jordan Westerkamp (knee) and safety Nathan Gerry (ineligible) will also sit for the Huskers.

Crowd with about 30 minutes to go before kickoff: