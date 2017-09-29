Prediction Panel: Tennessee vs. No. 7 Georgia

Nathanael’s Pick:

There are few scenarios in this game that I think are highly unlikely. In fact, the only one I don’t see happening is Tennessee blowing out Georgia. Every other scenario, however, I can see happening. Anything from a close Tennessee victory to a blowout win for Georgia seems likely to me.

However, I think this game will be somewhere in between a close win and a blowout.

Georgia’s run game is the toughest rushing attack the Vols will face until they play Alabama next month. The Bulldogs defense is arguably the toughest the Vols have faced this season, and Tennessee’s offense has looked far from stellar the last two weeks.

The Vols are throwing everything they can at this game. The fans are checkering Neyland, the team is wearing their Smokey Gray uniforms, and even Peyton Manning will be there. But all that may not be enough to stop a top 10 Georgia squad.

Tennessee will give the Bulldogs their best shot on Saturday, but I think Georgia tacks on a late touchdown to put this one out of reach.

Pick: Georgia 35-24

MVP: Nick Chubb, RB

Georgia’s rushing attack will the deciding factor in this game, and Nick Chubb is looking for revenge against the …read more

Source:: Rocky Top Insider