Prediction Panel: No. 23 Tennessee at No. 24 Florida

Nathanael’s Pick:

On paper, the Vols have the advantage at most positions in this game. Tennessee should have the advantage when they’re on offense and defense, and if Evan Berry plays, they should have a slight advantage on special teams too.

So why do I have such a hard time picking the Vols in this one?

Is it because the Gators should be emotionally charged for their first home game of the season, especially after the events of Hurricane Irma? Is it because the Vols haven’t won in the Swamp since 2003 and it seems like all they do in Gainesville is play poorly?

Yes, all of that has gone through my mind. As has the fact that I don’t think Florida is quite as bad as everyone thinks right now.

The Gators looked bad, and I mean really bad, against Michigan. But the defense, at least from what I saw, didn’t play as poorly as most people assume from just looking at the highlights and box score. Florida’s offense had 12 possessions against Michigan, and seven of those lasted four or fewer plays. Florida’s defense was put in bad positions time and time again, yet they still only allowed 26 points (Michigan scored a …read more

Source:: Rocky Top Insider