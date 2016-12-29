Prediction Panel: No. 21 Tennessee vs. Nebraska

Daniel’s Pick:

It’s about time to turn the lights off on an enigmatic era of Tennessee football. It’s been an up-and-down ride for the past few years, and now it’s time to say goodbye to Joshua Dobbs and this senior class, as well as likely Alvin Kamara, Derek Barnett and maybe Josh Malone.

Nobody associated with the program wanted to wrap the season up in Nashville. But that’s where the Vols are, and they at least have a chance to send some of these players off with a positive ending as well as three straight bowl wins and consecutive nine-win seasons. That’ll still fall short of expectations, but it’s something to play for.

Nebraska is in a similar boat after beginning the season with seven straight wins and cracking the top-10 before faltering down the stretch.

I think that makes motivation a very intangible, but important, factor in this game. We’ve already seen about half the underdogs win this bowl season, so UT being favored by 6.5 points means very little.

Matchups, however, are important as well, and it’s going to be interesting to see if this much-maligned Tennessee defense, given a month to rest and regroup, will be able to slow a Nebraska offense …read more

Source:: Rocky Top Insider