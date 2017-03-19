Predicting The Breakout Players of Spring

Photo Credit: Mason Burgin/RTI

Tennessee takes the practice field on Tuesday for the first time since knocking off Nebraska in the Music City Bowl to wrap up an up-and-down 9-4 campaign in 2016.

After entering spring practice last year with familiar faces at almost every spot, it’s a different situation this year. Tennessee is replacing its quarterback, its two top running backs, its leading receiver and several key pieces on all three levels of the defense.

There will be plenty of opportunities for players to step up over the course of the next month. Here’s a look at several players who haven’t seen the field much, if any, and could be in position to take advantage of some of those opportunities.

1. DT Alexis Johnson

Perhaps no position has been hit with the injury bug as hard as defensive tackle. Shy Tuttle will be out this spring. Kahlil McKenzie and Kendal Vickers are expected to be. at best. limited over the next few weeks. That opens up plenty of opportunity for Johnson, who failed to make any kind of impact in his first year on campus after coming in as a highly-sought after junior college defensive lineman in the 2016 class. Johnson was a standout …read more

