Position Battle Preview: Wide Receiver

Throughout the summer, we’ll preview some of the big position battles on Tennessee’s roster for this upcoming fall. Tennessee has many position battles this season, and some battles are just for one starting spot while others affect an entire unit.

We start the series off with a look at one of Tennessee’s youngest units on the team: the wide receivers.

Jauan Jennings is the undoubted starter for this unit. Jennings burst onto the scene as a sophomore last year, catching 40 passes for 580 yards and seven touchdowns. Jennings made some of the biggest plays of Tennessee’s season last year, hauling in a 67-yard touchdown against Florida (famously burning the Gators’ Jalen Tabor in the process) and catching the game-winning Hail Mary against Georgia.

Jennings’ counterpart, Josh Malone, left early for the NFL Draft and was taken in the fourth round by the Cincinnati Bengals. Aside from redshirt senior Josh Smith, who is dealing with yet another injury, Jennings is the most experienced receiver in the group, and he will be counted on to be the leader of Tennessee’s pass catchers this season.

But just who are those other receivers? Who will step up to be the No. 2 option behind Jennings? And who …read more

Source:: Rocky Top Insider