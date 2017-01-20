Poor, Chronically Sick Most Likely to Lose Coverage If ACA Repealed: Study

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — With Republican lawmakers promising to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act under the new administration, researchers have been working to understand how people who gained coverage after the ACA’s passage will be affected.

Those most at risk for losing coverage are more likely to be poor, have a chronic illness or be unemployed, according to a study published Friday in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

The groups more likely to lose coverage also visited their doctors more often, according to the study, which examined demographic data of people who had coverage or tax credits thanks to ACA provisions.

Dr. Pinar Karaca-Mandic, lead author of the study, told ABC News that the goal was to get hard data on the people who would be affected by a repeal of the ACA.

“This is not a simulation exercise,” Karaca-Mandic said. “We used data from the National Health Interview Survey.”

Approximately 20 million people have gained health care coverage after the ACA was passed in 2010, according to the study.

Currently, 10.4 million individuals have private insurance policies acquired through an exchange. Of these individuals, 84 percent had incomes that were 400 percent of the federal poverty level. Individuals who make less than …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Health