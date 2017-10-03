Podcast: The RTI Recap & React Show 10-2-17

Every Monday the RTI team goes live on Periscope and Facebook Live to recap and let you react to the Vols’ game on Saturday. It’s our RTI Recap & React Monday show!

This week’s episode dove into the embarrassing 41-0 loss to Georgia and what it means moving forward for Butch Jones and the program. We discussed quarterback changes, players transferring, and answered your questions about the state of the Vols.

If you missed the show, we have a few ways you can catch it all.

Here is our Facebook Live link to the show:

Here is our Periscope recording of the show:

The RTI Recap & React Monday Show: Discussing state of the Vols https://t.co/0ZmNpzSoyv — Rocky Top Insider (@rockytopinsider) October 2, 2017

And if you prefer just listening to a podcast, click on the audio player below or you can subscribe to us on iTunes and get the podcast that way. Our free app for Android and iPhone users will also have the audio of the podcast.

