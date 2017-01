Photo Credit: Mason Burgin/RTI

Check out Rocky Top Insider Radio’s 1-23-17 podcast! You can also listen live on the site and subscribe to the podcast in iTunes here.

We discussed the hiring of Mike Canales as quarterbacks coach and promotion of Larry Scott to offensive coordinator, recruiting updates, and more!

