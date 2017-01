Photo Credit: Mason Burgin/RTI

Check out Rocky Top Insider Radio’s 1-16-17 podcast! You can also listen live on the site and subscribe to the podcast in iTunes here.

We discussed Tennessee’s new defensive backs coach, the search for a new AD, whether or not Fulmer would be a good fit and UT’s big performance at Vanderbilt.

The post PODCAST: RTI Radio 1-16-17 appeared first on Rocky Top Insider.

…read more

Source:: Rocky Top Insider