Plus-sized model calls out body-shamer in viral video

ABC News(NEW YORK) — A plus-sized model recorded herself confronting a man who she says body-shamed her because of her weight, and she posted the video on her Facebook page where it soon went viral, garnering more than one million views just this weekend.

“You have no idea who you’ll hurt with those kind of things,” Natalie Hage, 30, can be heard in the video saying to an unidentified man she sat next to on a recent flight, who she says she witnessed texting offensive comments about her body to one of his friends. “You made me feel so uncomfortable to exist in this seat.”

Hage told ABC News that the incident unfolded after she boarded a flight from Dallas to Los Angeles last week and sat in the middle seat of an exit row.

“I noticed immediately that the man to my left at the window was huffing and sighing incredibly loud, like obviously loud and pointed,” Hage said in an interview that aired Monday on ABC News’ Good Morning America.

She added that she saw him furiously texting and then turning the phone away from her. In an Instagram post, Hage said that when she peeked at his phone, she saw that …read more

