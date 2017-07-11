Players View Jones’ Hot Seat Talk as “Disrespectful”

Photo Credit: Will Boling/RTI

Unless you’ve lived under a rock or haven’t paid attention to any sort of Vol football news this offseason, you’ve seen Butch Jones’ name on all the hot seat lists this summer. Jones is a trendy pick for lists like that right now, and some national analysts are even saying he could be canned by the end of the season or even before it’s over.

Tennessee’s three player representatives, seniors Kendal Vickers, Jashon Robertson, and Emmanuel Moseley, were asked about the hot seat talk surrounding their head coach.

“It’s a little disrespectful,” Vickers said when asked about Jones’ potentially being on the hot seat. “When I got here, we were 5-7 and I was redshirted. Things were bad. For us to win three straight bowl games, us being 9-4, we haven’t won every game, but we go out there to win every game.

“He’s changed this program so much, and he’s done everything he’s possibly been able to do to change the culture at Tennessee. So, yeah I think it’s a little bit disrespectful, but we don’t worry about that in the locker room.”

The other two players were a little less brash than Vickers, claiming they try to ignore the …read more

Source:: Rocky Top Insider