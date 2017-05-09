Play On: Why Carrie Underwood will be the honorary coach for 100 girls sports teams this summer

ABC/Image Group LACarrie Underwood is throwing out the opening pitch so 100 girls sports teams can play ball this summer.

“The Fighter” hitmaker is donating $200,000 to pay for girls’ team sports projects on the education crowdfunding website DonorsChoose.org. The money comes from Carrie’s partnership with Dick’s Sporting Goods, which carries her Calia fitness and lifestyle products. In all, they figure the donation should be able to fully fund around 100 programs.

“Sports were a big part of my life growing up, so it’s important to me that girls across the country get those same opportunities…” Carrie says. “We are empowering hundreds of girls across the country to learn, grow and dream, teaching them to do what they love later in life.”

All totaled, Carrie and Dick’s have committed to donating half-a-million dollars to fund youth sports for girls. Last year, they gave $100,000 to the Checotah, Oklahoma School District where Carrie grew up, and $100,000 more to the Aldine Independent School District in the Houston, Texas area.

Source:: ABC News Radio Country