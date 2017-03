Just in time for April Fools…the folks at Google Maps have made it where we can play Ms Pac Man nearly anywhere we want. I took the “April fools” bait hook line and sinker… but dangit…IT REALLY WORKS… Compare this Ms Pac Man map..with the map below.. I’ve been playing Ms Pac Man on Downtown Cookeville all dang day.. it’s AWESOME. To pick your own place to play Ms Pac Man. Click here.

