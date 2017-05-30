“Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” drowns “Baywatch” at the weekend box office

© 2016 Walt Disney Pictures(LOS ANGELES) –In an otherwise slow Memorial Day weekend at the movies, Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales was the champ, trouncing Baywatch, the week’s other new release, according to Box Office Mojo.

The fifth film in the Pirates franchise, starring Johnny Depp, Javier Bardem and Kaya Scodelario, brought in an estimated $62 million for the three-day weekend and $76.6 for the four-day. It earned a whopping $208.4 million overseas — the 12th largest international opening of all time.

In second place, was Disney’s Guardians of the Galaxy, racking up an estimated $19.89 million from Friday through Sunday and $24 million over the four-day. Its worldwide total now stands at $783.3 million, making it the fifth highest-grossing Marvel film. Marvel, like ABC News, is owned by Disney.

The Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron led Baywatch bowed in third place, managing just $18.1 million over the three-day weekend and $22 million for the four-day. Dropping to fourth place this week was Alien: Covenant, earning $10.5 million over the three-day.

Rounding out the top five was Everything, Everything, taking in an estimated $6.18 for …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment