“Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” and “Baywatch” among this week’s new releases

Disney – 2017(LOS ANGELES) — Here’s a look at the new movies opening nationwide Friday:

* Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales — Johnny Depp is back for his fifth go-round as Captain Jack Sparrow, once again facing his old nemesis, Captain Salazar — played by Javier Bardem — as he searches for the legendary trident of Poseidon. Also starring Geoffrey Rush, Kaya Scodelario, Orlando Bloom and Keira Knightley. Rated PG-13.

* Baywatch — A devoted lifeguard and a brash new recruit — played by Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron, respectively — butt heads as they uncover a criminal plot that threatens the future of their Florida beach in this racy reboot of the popular 1990s TV series, starring David Hasselhoff and Pamela Anderson, who both make cameo appearances. Also starring Pryanka Chopra and Alexandra Daddario. Rated R.

